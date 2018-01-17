“The Report Global Motorcycle Jacket Turn Light Indicator Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Motorcycle Jacket Turn Light Indicator
Turn light indicators (TLIs) have been around since the 1960s. Large carbon filament bulbs were used in the earlier versions of the TLIs. The miniaturization of the lighting systems and related circuitry has led to advances in applications of electrical lighting. Miniature light-emitting diode (LED) lights are extensively used in automotive applications. These lights are energy-efficient and require less voltage of current to operate.
Technavios analysts forecast the global motorcycle jacket turn light indicator market to grow at a CAGR of 15.72% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle jacket turn light indicator market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the replacement, first-time, and repeat buyers.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Motorcycle Jacket Turn Light Indicator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Lumenus
Ryde Bright
Visijax
CladLight
Other prominent vendors
Neon Moto
LED Clothing Studio
Market driver
TLI jacket strap-on is cheap and has flexibility to be used in many applications

Market challenge
Product availability and limited number of manufacturers

Market trend
Smart jacket technology

Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
