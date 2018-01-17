“The Report Global Motorcycle Jacket Turn Light Indicator Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Motorcycle Jacket Turn Light Indicator

Turn light indicators (TLIs) have been around since the 1960s. Large carbon filament bulbs were used in the earlier versions of the TLIs. The miniaturization of the lighting systems and related circuitry has led to advances in applications of electrical lighting. Miniature light-emitting diode (LED) lights are extensively used in automotive applications. These lights are energy-efficient and require less voltage of current to operate.

Technavios analysts forecast the global motorcycle jacket turn light indicator market to grow at a CAGR of 15.72% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle jacket turn light indicator market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the replacement, first-time, and repeat buyers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Motorcycle Jacket Turn Light Indicator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Lumenus

Ryde Bright

Visijax

CladLight

Other prominent vendors

Neon Moto

LED Clothing Studio

Market driver

TLI jacket strap-on is cheap and has flexibility to be used in many applications

Market challenge

Product availability and limited number of manufacturers

Market trend

Smart jacket technology

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

Market overview

Global market for TLI jacket strap-on

Global market for motorcycle jacket TLI

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Motorcycle jacket TLI market in EMEA

Motorcycle jacket TLI market in Americas

Motorcycle jacket TLI market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Smart jacket technology

LED technology in apparel

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Motorcycle TLI vendors

Other potential vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

Lumenus

Ryde Bright

