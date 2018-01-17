“The Report Global Memristor Devices Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Memristor Devices

A memristor device is a combination of memory and resistor. This two-terminal electrical component deals with magnetic flux and electric charge. Memristor devices can store and recall the amount of charge that was flowing through them and regulate the flow of current in a circuit. Memristor devices are critical in resisting current variations and are non-volatile. As of 2016, the market was not commercialized and is still in its introductory stages. The market size revenue is generated only through the R&D investments from the vendors and other institutes.

Technavios analysts forecast the global memristor devices market to grow at a CAGR of 69.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global memristor devices market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Memristor Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Hewlett-Packard

Intel

SAMSUNG

SK HYNIX

Other prominent vendors

Micron Technology

SanDisk

Toshiba

Market driver

Advent of IoT driving explosive growth of wireless computing devices

Market challenge

Declining prices of flash memory cards

Market trend

Growing acceptance of wearable devices

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Electronics Market size & forecast

Industrial Market size & forecast

Healthcare Market size & forecast

Others Market size & forecast

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Molecular and ionic film memristor device Market size & forecast

Spin-based and magnetic memristor device Market size & forecast

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size & forecast

