About Memristor Devices
A memristor device is a combination of memory and resistor. This two-terminal electrical component deals with magnetic flux and electric charge. Memristor devices can store and recall the amount of charge that was flowing through them and regulate the flow of current in a circuit. Memristor devices are critical in resisting current variations and are non-volatile. As of 2016, the market was not commercialized and is still in its introductory stages. The market size revenue is generated only through the R&D investments from the vendors and other institutes.
Technavios analysts forecast the global memristor devices market to grow at a CAGR of 69.35% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global memristor devices market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Memristor Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Hewlett-Packard
Intel
SAMSUNG
SK HYNIX
Other prominent vendors
Micron Technology
SanDisk
Toshiba
Market driver
Advent of IoT driving explosive growth of wireless computing devices
Market challenge
Declining prices of flash memory cards
Market trend
Growing acceptance of wearable devices
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Electronics Market size & forecast
Industrial Market size & forecast
Healthcare Market size & forecast
Others Market size & forecast
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Molecular and ionic film memristor device Market size & forecast
Spin-based and magnetic memristor device Market size & forecast
Market opportunity by product
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size & forecast
