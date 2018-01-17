“The Report Global Manure Spreaders Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Manure Spreaders

Manure spreader is a machine that is used to spread fertilizers over an arable land. This is used for transferring barnyard manure, composted manure from stores to the fields. The global manure spreader market is estimated to experience a steady growth in terms of volume sales during the forecast period. Shrinking labor force in countries like the US and India is leading to substantial losses and is encouraging many farmers to use manual spreaders.

Technavios analysts forecast the global manure spreaders market to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global manure spreaders market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Manure Spreaders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AGCO

CNH Industrial

CLAAS

Deere & Company

Other prominent vendors

Agrihire

elikel

Degelman

Delica

Katyas Corporation

KUHN

KUBOTA

Lely

Shelbourne Reynolds Engineering

Tirth Agro Technology

Market driver

Support from government in the form of subsidies

Market challenge

Increasing sales of pre-owned machinery

Market trend

Development of new manure spreaders

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline stores market size & forecast

Online stores market size & forecast

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas market size & forecast

EMEA market size & forecast

