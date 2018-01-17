Latest industry research report on: Global Forensic Technologies Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Forensic technology is the use of advanced technological solutions to retrieve, search and analyze large and complex data sets. This enables end-users to gather information that can be used to address litigation issues, investigations, and requirements in regulatory and financial crime. Much development has been seen in the technologies used in forensic science. These technologies provide effective and reliable results, thus increasing their use in a large number of applications and thereby benefiting the market.
Technavios analysts forecast the global forensic technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global forensic technologies market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of forensic technology products, including instruments, reagents, and kits has been considered.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Forensic Technologies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Agilent Technologies
LGC
Promega
Thermo Fisher Scientific
QIAGEN
Other prominent vendors
BioEnable
Bio-Rad Laboratories
GE Healthcare
Illumina
NetBio
NMS Labs
Neogen
SCIEX
Shimadzu
Market driver
Increasing crime rate demanding better investigation methods
Market challenge
Inherent issues in forensic science
Market trend
Growing importance of NGS
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
