“The Report Global Electric Two-wheelers Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Electric Two-wheelers
Electric two-wheelers are those which are powered by lead acid battery or lithium ion batteries and not by conventional fuels like gasoline. The global electric two-wheelers market includes both electric motorcycles and electric scooters. They are plug-in electric vehicles, which have a certain riding range per charge. The speed of an electric scooter is relatively lesser than that of an electric motorcycle.
Technavios analysts forecast the global electric two-wheelers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1378350
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric two-wheelers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Electric Two-wheelers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Hero Eco
JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE
Yadea Technology Group
Zero Motorcycles
Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378350/global-electric-two-wheelers-market-research-reports/toc
Other prominent vendors
Alta Motors
Ampere Vehicles
Ather Energy
Bodo Electric Vehicle Group
Bultaco
China Xingyue Group
Currie Technologies
Electrotherm Group
Energica Motor company
Evoke Motorcycles
eZee Kinetics technology
GOVECS
Guangzhou Camqi Electric Vehicle
Hollywood Electrics
Johammer
Lightning Motorcycles
LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES
Mahindra
Quantya
Sanyang Industry
Victory Motorcycles
Vmoto
YObykes
Market driver
Decreasing EV battery cost
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
High manufacturing cost
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Improvements in the battery technology
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378350/global-electric-two-wheelers-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
Global electric scooters market
Global electric motorcycles market
PART 07: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
Electric two-wheelers market in APAC
Electric two-wheelers market in EMEA
Electric two-wheelers market in Americas
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
Improvements in the battery technology
Innovation in electric charging system standards
Increasing popularity of electric off-road motorcycles
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive benchmarking
Other prominent vendors
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments