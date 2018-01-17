Latest industry research report on: Global E-bike Battery Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

An electric bicycle, also identified as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an electric motor utilized for thrust. There is a great variation of e-bikes available globally, from e-bikes that have a less powered motor to assist the rider’s pedal-force to slightly more powerful e-bikes, which are closer to moped-style. However, all retain the ability to be pedaled by the rider and are therefore not considered as electric motorcycles.

Technavios analysts forecast the global E-bike battery market to grow at a CAGR of 1.01% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global E-bike battery market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global E-bike Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

HK KINGBOPOWER TECHNOLOGY

LG Chem

OptimumNano Energy

SAMSUNG SDI

YOKU Energy

Sunbright Power

Other prominent vendors

AllCell Technologies

BMZ

Coslight India Telecom

Fusion Power Systems

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

Panasonic

Phylion Battery

Melsen Power Technology

ShenzhenTelong Energy Technology

TianJin Lishen Battery

Market driver

Exemption from standard traffic rules and guidelines

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Decline in oil prices

Market challenge

Decline in oil prices

Market trend

Declining Li-ion battery prices

Market trend

Declining Li-ion battery prices

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

