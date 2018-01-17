Latest industry research report on: Global Crop Protection Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Crop protection is an agriculture science or practice to protect crops from insect attack, weed growth and plant diseases. Agrochemical is the technical term for chemicals used in crop protection. Agrochemicals help to improve crop production and protection. They are applied on seeds, soil and crops to prevent crop damage. Agrochemicals can be broadly classified into 4 types that include insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and others. Herbicides are used to kill weed or unwanted plants and fungicides are mostly used in fruits and vegetables crops to kill fungus. Insecticides prevent the insect attack and control their populations.

Herbicides market held a significant share of the global crop protection market supported by rising demand for bio-herbicides. Fungicides market is expected to witness growth due to increasing development of organic fungicides.

The Americas region is a major contributor to the global crop protection market supported by favorable climatic conditions and high availability of farming land. Asia-Oceania is likely to experience further growth in crop protection market due to increased adoption of new farming techniques and rising demand for food grains.

The global crop protection market is expected to grow in future with increasing population, urbanization, rising global economy, decreasing arable land and growing agriculture production. Key trends of this market include rising demand for animal feed, increasing demand for bio-herbicides and changing dietary preferences. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including increasing adoption of genetically modified crops, stringent norms and availability of non-genuine products.

he report “Global Crop Protection Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the Americas, Asia-Oceania and Europe region along with the global market. The report profiles players of the market including BASF, Bayer, The Dow Chemical Company and Syngenta AG (ChemChina).

