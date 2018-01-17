ERS recently published a report on “Chocolate-flavored Candy Sales Market”
Introduction
In this report, the global Chocolate-flavored Candy market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Chocolate-flavored Candy for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Chocolate-flavored Candy market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Chocolate-flavored Candy sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
HERSHEY’S(US)
Carmit Candy Industries(Israel)
Colombina S.A.(Colombia)
August Storck KG(Germany)
Tora Foods(UK)
Lowell International Polska(Poland)
Florestal Foods(Brazil)
Tootsie Roll(US)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cane Flavored White Chocolate Candy
Twists Chocolate Flavored Licorice Candy
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Chocolate-flavored Candy for each application, including
Restaurant Service
Coffeehouse Service
Personal Use
Office Use
Supermarkets Service
Convenience Stores Service
Table of Contents
Global Chocolate-flavored Candy Sales Market Report 2017
1 Chocolate-flavored Candy Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chocolate-flavored Candy
1.2 Classification of Chocolate-flavored Candy by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Chocolate-flavored Candy Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Chocolate-flavored Candy Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Cane Flavored White Chocolate Candy
1.2.4 Twists Chocolate Flavored Licorice Candy
1.3 Global Chocolate-flavored Candy Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Chocolate-flavored Candy Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Restaurant Service
1.3.3 Coffeehouse Service
1.3.4 Personal Use
1.3.5 Office Use
1.3.6 Supermarkets Service
1.3.7 Convenience Stores Service
1.4 Global Chocolate-flavored Candy Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Chocolate-flavored Candy Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Chocolate-flavored Candy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Chocolate-flavored Candy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Chocolate-flavored Candy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Chocolate-flavored Candy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Chocolate-flavored Candy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Chocolate-flavored Candy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Chocolate-flavored Candy (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Chocolate-flavored Candy Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Chocolate-flavored Candy Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
16 Appendix
16.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.1 Research Programs/Design
16.1.2 Market Size Estimation
16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
16.2 Data Source
16.2.1 Secondary Sources
16.2.2 Primary Sources
16.3 Disclaimer
