According to a new report Global Business Process as a Service Market, published by KBV research, the Global Business Process as a Service Market size is expected to reach $76.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Human Resource Management & Operations Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Accounting & Finance Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Sales & Marketing Market.

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in the Global Business Process as a Service Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Business Process as a Service Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period. The Retail & Ecommerce market would garner market size of $10,335.9 million by 2023.

Full Research: http://kbvresearch.com/business-process-as-a-service-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Business Process as a Service Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Accenture Plc., Capgemini, Cognizant, EXL, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, SAP SE, Genpact, Oracle Corporation, and Wipro Limited.

Global Business Process as a Service Market Size Segmentation

By Business Process

Human Resource Management & Operations

Accounting & Finance

Sales & Marketing

Customer Service & Support

Procurement & Supply Chain Management

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail & Ecommerce

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America Business Process as a Service Market Size

US Business Process as a Service Market Size

Canada Business Process as a Service Market Size

Mexico Business Process as a Service Market Size

Rest of North America Business Process as a Service Market Size

Europe Business Process as a Service Market

Germany Business Process as a Service Market

UK Business Process as a Service Market

France Business Process as a Service Market

Russia Business Process as a Service Market

Spain Business Process as a Service Market

Italy Business Process as a Service Market

Rest of Europe Business Process as a Service Market

Asia Pacific Business Process as a Service Market

China Business Process as a Service Market

Japan Business Process as a Service Market

India Business Process as a Service Market

South Korea Business Process as a Service Market

Singapore Business Process as a Service Market

Malaysia Business Process as a Service Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Business Process as a Service Market

LAMEA Business Process as a Service Market

Brazil Business Process as a Service Market

Argentina Business Process as a Service Market

UAE Business Process as a Service Market

Saudi Arabia Business Process as a Service Market

South Africa Business Process as a Service Market

Nigeria Business Process as a Service Market

Rest of LAMEA Business Process as a Service Market

Companies Profiled

Accenture Plc.

Capgemini

Cognizant

EXL

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

SAP SE

Genpact

Oracle Corporation

Wipro Limited

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Business Process as a Service Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Business Process as a Service Market (2017-2023)

Europe Business Process as a Service Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Business Process as a Service Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Business Process as a Service Market (2017-2023)