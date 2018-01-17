According to a new report Global Business Process as a Service Market, published by KBV research, the Global Business Process as a Service Market size is expected to reach $76.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Human Resource Management & Operations Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Accounting & Finance Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Sales & Marketing Market.
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in the Global Business Process as a Service Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Business Process as a Service Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period. The Retail & Ecommerce market would garner market size of $10,335.9 million by 2023.
Full Research: http://kbvresearch.com/business-process-as-a-service-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Business Process as a Service Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Accenture Plc., Capgemini, Cognizant, EXL, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, SAP SE, Genpact, Oracle Corporation, and Wipro Limited.
Global Business Process as a Service Market Size Segmentation
By Business Process
Human Resource Management & Operations
Accounting & Finance
Sales & Marketing
Customer Service & Support
Procurement & Supply Chain Management
Others
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By Vertical
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Retail & Ecommerce
Government
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America Business Process as a Service Market Size
US Business Process as a Service Market Size
Canada Business Process as a Service Market Size
Mexico Business Process as a Service Market Size
Rest of North America Business Process as a Service Market Size
Europe Business Process as a Service Market
Germany Business Process as a Service Market
UK Business Process as a Service Market
France Business Process as a Service Market
Russia Business Process as a Service Market
Spain Business Process as a Service Market
Italy Business Process as a Service Market
Rest of Europe Business Process as a Service Market
Asia Pacific Business Process as a Service Market
China Business Process as a Service Market
Japan Business Process as a Service Market
India Business Process as a Service Market
South Korea Business Process as a Service Market
Singapore Business Process as a Service Market
Malaysia Business Process as a Service Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Business Process as a Service Market
LAMEA Business Process as a Service Market
Brazil Business Process as a Service Market
Argentina Business Process as a Service Market
UAE Business Process as a Service Market
Saudi Arabia Business Process as a Service Market
South Africa Business Process as a Service Market
Nigeria Business Process as a Service Market
Rest of LAMEA Business Process as a Service Market
Companies Profiled
Accenture Plc.
Capgemini
Cognizant
EXL
IBM Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
SAP SE
Genpact
Oracle Corporation
Wipro Limited
