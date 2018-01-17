Recently, a new insightful study based on automotive wires titled “Automotive Wires Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” has been submitted to the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report focuses on the global automotive wires market analyzing its past trends and future prospects from 2017 to 2027.

The detailed study begins with executive summary providing market overview, market analysis and key information related to market numbers such as market share. The next section provides information and analysis on market introduction and market taxonomy to educate readers about the key segmentation of the market. The next section in the report discusses macro-economic factors and opportunity analysis. This section identifies factors that are driving and restraining the growth of the global automotive wires market along with analysis of future opportunities. According to the report, the factors such as growing demand for vehicles, increasing demand for conventional fuel vehicles, government regulatory mandates, and changing consumer preferences have huge impact on the global automotive wires market.

The comprehensive report has segmented the global automotive wires market into segments for in-depth analysis. These segments are application, vehicle type, material type and region; these segments are further sub-segmented to provide thorough and detailed information. The application segment is bifurcated into sub-segments that are chassis and safety, body, heating ventilation and air conditioning, engine and sensors.

The next section of material type is categorized into copper, aluminium and others. The vehicle type segment is sub-segmented into conventional fuel, electric and hybrid. According to the report, the conventional fuel vehicle is expected to generate US$ 9,364.4 Mn in value through forecast period and lead all the other segments. The study shares analysis of all these segments in terms of historical market size 2012 – 2016, volume trend analysis, current market size, volume forecast 2017 – 2027, market attractiveness and market trends.

The study also examines the competition landscape in the global market of automotive wires and profile some of the top players operating in this market. The profile is based on the company overview, company financials, strategy and recent developments. Some of the major companies profiles are LEONI AG, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, General Cable, Draka (Subsidiary of Prysmian Group, Allied Wire & Cable, Inc. and Yura Corporation.

