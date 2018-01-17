“The Report Global Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Automotive Fuel Level Sensor

Fuel level sensors are used to detect the level of fuel in fuel tanks. Various types of fuel level sensors are available in the market. Based on their material used, sensors can be classified as capacitive, resistive, and ultrasonic sensors. With the growing concern of fuel theft and to monitor fuel consumption patterns, smart sensors are being used. Capacitive sensors are mostly used because of the absence of moving parts and their long lifecycle.

Technavios analysts forecast the global automotive fuel level sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 1.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive fuel level sensor market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bosch

Delphi

Continental

Omnicomm

MSIL

Sensata Technologies

Other prominent vendors

elobau

OMEGA

FPI Sensors

Gill Sensors & Engine Controls

Pricol

Market driver

Increasing demand for telematics to monitor fuel

Market challenge

Compromise in raw material quality leads to sensor breakdown

Market trend

Growing acceptance of the sensor technology

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Value chain analysis

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type of sensors

Market overview

Global automotive resistive fuel level sensor market

Global automotive capacitive fuel level sensor market

Global automotive fuel level sensor market for other sensors

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography

Market overview

Automotive fuel level sensor market in APAC

Automotive fuel level sensor market in EMEA

Automotive fuel level sensor market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Growing acceptance of the sensor technology

Growing integration of sensors with smartphones

Sensors resistant to organic solvents

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive landscape

