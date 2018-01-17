Latest industry research report on: Global Artificial Intelligence Courses Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Corporate training is provided to employees of an organization to bridge the learning gap. The learning gap emerges when the knowledge gained in universities and colleges is not enough to help an individual perform at workplaces. The foremost benefit of providing this training is that employees become well-aware of their roles and responsibilities related to the job. Globalization has intensified competition within and outside organizations. Corporations not just find it challenging to maintain market leadership and customer base but they also find it equally taxing to recruit and retain talent. Changing and increasing number of job roles are demanding new skills from job-ready individuals. This is increasing the need for external corporate training providers. Consequently, companies are blending in-house talent and technology resources with services offered by corporate training providers and placing a high emphasis on knowledge sharing initiatives.
Technavios analysts forecast the global artificial intelligence courses for C-suite executives market to grow at a CAGR of 35.96% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial intelligence courses for C-suite executives market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from vendors operating in the market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Artificial Intelligence Courses For C-suite Executives 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
American Institute of Artificial Intelligence
AI-Academy
Informed AI
Topbots
Other prominent vendors
ASI Data Science
DDLS
EIT
Kellogg School of Management
MIT
Udacity
Market driver
Rising use of artificial intelligence for improved and less expensive industrial operations
Market challenge
Increasing need for continuous education
Market trend
Widespread adoption of artificial intelligence in businesses
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
