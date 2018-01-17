“The Report Global Antiretroviral Therapy Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Antiretroviral Therapy
The antiretroviral therapy (ART) market is primarily related to the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Antiretroviral drugs are usually taken in combination to prevent the growth of the virus, which slows the growth of HIV infection. The major drivers for the ART market include the rising awareness of retroviral infection, aggressive innovation in diagnostic techniques, the introduction of novel drugs through significant investments made in R&D, and high unmet needs in the retrovirus infection treatment domain.
Technavios analysts forecast the global antiretroviral therapy market to grow at a CAGR of 2.64% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global antiretroviral therapy market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of branded, generic, and off-label drugs.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Antiretroviral Therapy Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Gilead
ViiV Healthcare
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Other prominent vendors
Abbvie
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bionor Pharma
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Mylan
Market driver
Rising awareness of retroviral infection
Market challenge
High cost of antiretroviral drugs
Market trend
Significant pipeline
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: DISEASE OVERVIEW
PART 06: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 07: PIPELINE LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DRUG CLASS
Multiclass combination products
NRTIs
Integrase inhibitors
NNRTIs
Others
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Regional comparison
ART market in Americas
ART market in EMEA
ART market in APAC
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
