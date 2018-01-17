MPF proposes the best deals that will help Hong Kong residents to get a higher pension in their future. For those who are caring and know that they are required to contribute in this fond, the website of MPF will be able to provide you all the kinds of information and news about the actual saving scheme in Hong Kong. The website of MPF is an informative platform that presents and thoroughly gets in touch people with the many news related to the Provident Fund. Not only informative news is provided on the website, but also many insurance policies and proposals. Also, there you can find job offers and not only. For Hong Kong people all the best from the government.

One of the domains which touches in the main place the citizens is the actual pension fund that every one of them should contribute to. MPF, this word is definitely known by each and every Hongkonger. MPF, or a Mandatory Provident Fund, is a mandatory saving scheme for the retirement of residents in Hong Kong. Most of employees and their employers must contribute monthly to mandatory provident fund schemes that are provided by approved private organizations, according to their salaries and the actual period of employment. That is what you should know about MPF HK.

HSBC MPF, from the other part, provides very smart solutions for every Hong Kong Mandatory Provident Fund needs. The strong local background, international experience and knowledge and also great record for managing retirement funds gives you the chance to a total success while getting your pension. Last but not least, it is quite necessary to know that the actual MPF community is focused on the citizens’ rights and interests. That is why, it is very profitable to be always in touch witht the latest news from their site and follow the upcoming ones.

About MPF:

MPF is a fund which contributes to Hongkongers’ pension scheme. If you are a Hong Kong citizen and pretend to have a huge pension, then it is worth to be always in touch with the MPF website, where a lot of information is and will be provided for you. Not only valuable info about MPF, but also many other opportunities are proposed. Do not hesitate to be always on point and to learn more about your future with MPF.

