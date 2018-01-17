(Receives SAQS Accreditation)

FORE School of Management, New Delhi, the Delhi based premium Management School, has extended the applications for the admissions in 2 year full time PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) and PGDM IB (Post Graduate Diploma in Management-International Business) for the upcoming 2018-20 session. The last date for submitting the applications now is January 18th 2018.

“We receive requests for re-opening applications every year. This year there has been a surge in requests received by admissions team for reopening the window from aspirants who missed the earlier, Dec 22nd deadline. “It has been decided to respect the demand and hope to receive a diverse set of applications in terms of profiles, regions and gender”, said Prof. Anil Kumar Singh, Executive Chair- Admissions at FORE School of Management, New Delhi.

FORE has decided to do away with Group Discussion from the selection process since past 2 years. The Personal Interview (PI) weightage has been increased to 20%. The weightage for Written Ability Test (WAT) is 10% while a section on General Awareness shall carry a weight of 5%. The weightage of other components of the selection process will be CAT/XAT/GMAT score (40%), academic performance (15%), work experience (10%) and diversity (5%). Great deal of emphasis is given towards profiling cognitive abilities, managerial qualities and latent business leadership talent. An International Immersion Programme familiarizes students with global policies, practices, cultures. The admission policy framework of FORE also encourages diversity. Scholarships on merit-cum-means are on the offer.

Placement has been going well. Last year the highest compensation offered was INR 18 Lacs per annum, average being INR 9.4 Lacs per annum. Total number of companies that had come for placements was – 102 with 52 new recruiters. Consulting companies like Deloitte US, Deloitte India, KPMG, EY, Evalueserve, Genpact, Axis Risk Consulting, Absolute data etc. & IT / ITES companies like Cognizant, Capgemini, HP, DELL and Newgen Software Technologies, NIIT Technologies etc. and in the Automobile sector companies like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Hero Moto Corp., Mahindra Truck & Bus Division and Mahindra & Mahindra etc. came for recruitment. In terms of offers, Cognizant was the top recruiter across all clusters having selected 19 students. This year too companies like ITC, Amazon, DELL, Cognizant, British Telecom, CITI Group, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. have been in the campus to roll out offers.

Students can apply online http://admissions.fsm.ac.in through their CAT-2017, XAT-2018 and GMAT scores.

Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA) has recently awarded “SAQS Accreditation” to FORE School of Management, New Delhi for a period of Five Years in accordance to the continuous quality improvement system benchmarked with leading global schools in the world.