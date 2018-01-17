“The Report Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Food and Beverage (F&B) Industry 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage (F&B) Industry
AI technologies have been developed over the years, to assist humans in deliberating, deducing, analyzing, and inventing new technologies that can help end-users. AI embodies multiple disciplines that allow computers to perform functions associated with human intelligence such as reasoning, problem-solving, and learning. Manufacturers in the F&B industry can experience several benefits by deploying AI technology in the manufacturing sector.
Technavios analysts forecast the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in food and beverage (F&B) industry to grow at a CAGR of 42.18% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in food and beverage (F&B) industry for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Food and Beverage (F&B) Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Aboard Software
Ailyti
Analytical Flavor Systems
Deepnify
ImpactVision
Other prominent vendors
IntelligentX Brewing
Martec Of Whitwell
NotCo
Sight Machine
TOMRA
Market driver
Regulations to improve food safety
Market challenge
Limited automation in the F&B industry in developing countries
Market trend
Emergence of IIoT
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Transportation and logistics Market size and forecast
Production planning Market size and forecast
Quality control Market size and forecast
Others Market size and forecast
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size and forecast
EMEA Market size and forecast
APAC Market size and forecast
Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
Changes in business models of F&B players
