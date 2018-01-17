Mortgage customers in the UK feel that the conveyancing process is too slow and stressful. Conveyancing Network offers online solutions to ease the process of comparing conveyancing quotes.

[LONDON, 17/1/2018] – A survey of 1500 mortgage customers discovered that most people mortgaging their property have familiar concerns about the conveyancing process. The survey highlighted mortgage customers believe that the process takes up too much time and has poor value for their money.

Consumers Perception

The survey, by Legal Marketing Services, was intended to determine consumers’ perceptions of brokers, valuers, mortgage lenders and conveyancers.

Nearly a third of the respondents (32 per cent) stated that their conveyancer was “very slow” and only 14 per cent described their conveyancer as “very fast”. The majority of respondents felt that the conveyancing process was the most difficult part of the transaction. Although there are technological solutions to ease the conveyancing process, 17 per cent of respondents stated the technology they used in conveyancing was “out of date”.

The survey concluded by stating that mortgage and remortgage consumers think that updated technology such as mobile conveyancing quotes could improve their experience of the conveyancing process. It would help make it less stressful, faster, get better value for money and decrease chances of their property deal failing.

Remortgaging Made Easy by The Conveyancing Network

The Conveyancing Network helps customers remortgage their home or property by using their instant online conveyancing quotation tool. They have an online national network of licensed solicitors and conveyancers that can help costumers remortgage their home easily.

By using the free online tool, customers can perform a national search and locate a suitable solicitor to help them with their remortgage and the conveyancing process. Customers can download and save a quote and arrange a call with any of the company’s solicitors. Once a customer is satisfied with the quote, they can instruct their conveyancer online or through their mobile device.

About The Conveyancing Network

The Conveyancing Network is a UK-based company that offers online conveyancing technology solutions to solicitors, estate agents, licensed conveyancers and other similar customers. Their smart platform allows conveyancers to gain conveyancing instruction and leads online 24/7.

For more information on The Conveyancing Network, call 0203 637 2219 or visit https://www.theconveyancingnetwork.com.