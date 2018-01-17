Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market by type (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Grease, Transmission Fluids, Engine Coolants and Other fluids), Vehicle type (Light, Commercial, Heavy), Region (North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and Middle East) – Forecast to 2022

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Global Market – Overview

Diesel common rail injection system is an innovative advanced technology, designed to supply the explicit quantity of pressurized fuel into engine cylinders through injectors. This technology is rapidly being adopted by automobile manufacturers to develop fuel-efficient vehicles, owing to the best output results of better combustion, higher power, better fuel economy, and lower emissions.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market for Diesel Common Rail Injection System is poised to witness a rapid growth in the recent future, in terms of value and volume. Globally the market for Diesel common rail injection system is predicted to grow with a significant rate of CAGR; witnessing an exponential growth crossing its previous growth records by the end of the forecasted period (2016 – 2022).

The Growth of the Diesel Common Rail Injection System can be attributed to the increasing regulatory norms by the governments across the globe. The stringent emission norms prompted the manufacturers to explore different technology improving the diesel combustion process by reducing the vehicle emission complying with the fuel economy standards. Another key factor for the growth of diesel common rail injection system is that it increases fuel efficiency and power of vehicles by mitigating fuel losses during combustion process. But, the absence of after-market is the major restraint of diesel common rail injection system market. In recent times, the ultra-high pressure common rail fuel injector is one of the latest developments in the diesel common rail injection system. Because of its better efficiency and emission reduction capabilities it stands out compared to conventional systems, states the MRFR Research Analyst while commenting upon this deep diving study report, presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures, widely spread over 100 pages.

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Global Market – Key Players

With the well established players having global and regional presence; the global diesel common rail injection market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive. This further prompts to intensify the increase in R&D innovations in the recent future.

Identified and profiled in MRFR analysis; some of the key players operating in the market are Continental AG, Delphi Co., Denso Corporation, Federal Mogul, Ganser, Hyundai KEFICO, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens Deka Inc., Woodward Co., Eaton are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Global Market- Segmentation

The Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation On the basis of Vehicle Type : Comprises Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car and others.

Segmentation On the basis of Fuel Injectors: Comprises Solenoid, Piezoelectric & Others.

Segmentation On the basis of Type : Comprises Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Grease, Transmission Fluids, Engine Coolants and Other fluids & others.

Segmentation On the basis of Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

With respect to the rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the implementation of stringent emission norms by worldwide governments; the light commercial vehicles segment accounted for more than 50% of the total market share in 2015 and is foreseen to continue its dominance in the recent future.

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Global Market- Synopsis

The rising need to control vehicle emissions and increase fuel efficiency in diesel engine vehicles will impel the prospects for growth in this market. Diesel common rail injection is an advanced technology, which is designed to supply the precise quantity of pressurized fuel into engine cylinders through injectors. Common rail injection plays a key role in mitigating fuel losses and emissions during the combustion process. With an increase in the number of regulatory norms, particularly in Europe and the Americas, OEMs are forced to explore means to reduce vehicle emissions while complying with fuel economy standards. One such method is to adopt common rail injection technology, which helps in the efficient combustion of fuel. The growing demand for diesel vehicles in the Americas is leading to the substantial penetration of common rail injection technology in the region.

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market – Regional Analysis

EMEA is the leading market and anticipated to grow at a substantial rate of CAGR during the anticipated period. Owing to high no. diesel vehicles and rising demand for advanced technology in diesel vehicle systems is driving the market in the region. Since most of the vehicles sold in this region have diesel engines the diesel common rail injection system is augmented to increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles and it is estimated to grow during the forecasted period.

