Market Highlights:

Customer experience analytics is derived from the data acquired from consumer and company interaction. Customer experience analytics is gaining importance in today’s competitive market. The customer experience analytics data is gathered via numerous touch points and helps the organization to understand consumer needs and problems. The consumer and company interactions happen via web, call centers, mails, mobiles etc.

Customer Experience Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of touch points, solution and vertical. The touch points segment is further bifurcated into company website, branch or store, call center and web. Out of these, the call center market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The Customer Experience Analytics Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 12 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The number of call centers are increasing day by day which helps in optimizing the business procedures by handling customer queries immediately. This ultimately helps in retaining customers and hence in driving the market share of customer experience analytics market. Retaining customers and managing customer experience are the major factors driving the market share of customer experience analytics market.

Major Key Players:

Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

Avaya Inc. (U.S.)

SDL (U.K.)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

OpenText Corporation (Canada)

HP Inc. (U.S.)

Customer Experience Analytics Market Segmentation:

The customer experience analytics market has been segmented on the basis of touch points, solution and vertical. The vertical segment is further bifurcated into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, travel and hospitality and government. Out of these, the manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Mobile phones too are very much useful in sending alerts and request callbacks which ultimately helps in collecting customer feedback. So mobile phones play an important role in customer experience analytics.

Market Research Analysis:

The global customer experience analytics market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. In the global customer experience analytics market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence the growth rate as compared with other regions.

Within Asia Pacific, increasing use of smartphones and is projected to contribute to the faster share growth of revenue backed by growth in e-commerce and m-commerce industry in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of customer experience analytics market. Customer experience analytics market in the South America region is anticipated to witness relatively slower market growth. However, Brazil and Argentina among other countries are projected to witness slow yet steady growth. In Brazil, customer experience analytics is increasing popularity and is expected to increase significant market share during the forecast period.

Customer experience analytics market in Middle East and Africa are new and are in its introductory phase, so can be great for new investments in customer experience analytics market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of customer experience analytics market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major factor in the growth of customer experience analytics market in North America attributes to the presence of key companies like Oracle, Adobe, IBM in that region.

