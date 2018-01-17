Metals and concrete are employed in various applications, where they are exposed to different climatic conditions, temperatures, and surroundings. This increases chances of corrosion. Corrosion protection rubber coatings are applied using rubber foils to protect metal or concrete against corrosion, abrasion, and chemicals. The corrosion protection rubber coatings can be categorized into two: soft rubber lining system and hard rubber lining system, which are primarily used in applications having exposure to extreme environments. Applications include waste incineration plants, drinking water treatment plants, storage tanks, condenser, reaction vessel, rail car tanks, scrubbers, piping, valves, fittings, and gas desulfurization plants, among others.

Durability of coatings depends on the ratio of the quality of the rubber foils and the quality of process employed. These coatings are applied to prevent corrosion of components and equipment made out of metals and concrete. Therefore, they are of utmost importance for the smooth function of these equipment. The growth of the end-user industries such as automotive and transportation, construction, energy & power in various regions of the world is likely to drive the growth of corrosion protection rubber coating market in the near future.

In terms of product, the corrosion protection rubber coating market can be bifurcated into soft rubber lining system and hard rubber lining system. Soft rubber lining system can be used for a wide range of applications such as protection against chemicals and extreme climate and temperature in the process industries. Soft rubber lining system can be used on sites requiring chemical, thermal, and mechanical resistance. Hard rubber lining system employ high-quality natural as well as synthetic rubbers and are very effective in preventing corrosion in the process industry with temperatures ranging up to 125°C. Hard rubber lining systems prove to be effective and can protect against chemicals such as mineral acids, aqueous solutions, organic solvents, and bases. Currently, hard rubber lining systems account for a major share of the corrosion protection rubber coatings market, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The major reason for high usage of hard rubber lining system is that, the vulcanized hard rubber linings employed in these systems, are chemically inert, due to which they are resistant to many oxidative chemical systems.

In terms of end-user industry, the corrosion protection rubber coating market can be segmented into oil & gas, automotive & transportation, energy & power, construction, marine, and mining & metallurgy. Currently, the market is dominated by the oil & gas segment, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Metal and concrete parts used in the oil & gas fields are subjected to highly reactive chemicals as well as extreme environment and temperature, which increase the chances of corrosion of equipment utilized in the oil & gas industry.

