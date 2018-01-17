Latest industry research report on: Global Childrens Apparel Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Children’s apparel is meant for children in the age group of 0-14 years. It includes products such as tops, bottoms, dresses, and others. There are many product categories in the apparel retail market, which include tops, jeans, pants, sweaters, coats, baby suits, rompers, skirts, pajamas, and others. MEA has been an attractive retail market for apparel brands. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, and South Africa are some of the leading countries in the market.

Technavios analysts forecast the children’s apparel market in MEA to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1378254

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the children’s apparel market in MEA for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers value sales of children’s apparel products.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Children’s Apparel Market in MEA 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378254/childrens-apparel-in-mea-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

Azadea

Edcon

Fawaz Al Hokair Group

Landmark Group

mr price group

Other prominent vendors

adidas

Castro

FOX

M.H. Alshaya

Mothercare

Nike

Truworths International

Market driver

Growing demand for premium brands in children’s apparel category

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378254/childrens-apparel-in-mea-market-research-reports

Market challenge

High overhead costs incurred by online retailers

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Rising demand for organic apparel for children

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz