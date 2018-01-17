“The Report Car Rental Market in Europe 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Car Rental
Car rental services operate in a network of pick-up/drop-off points and offer a range of vehicles. The vehicles are owned by an organization or firm that rents them to users for short periods of time, based on daily, monthly, or annual plans. Car rental has grown from a basic service provided by popular organizations to a widely recognized component of the urban transport market. It is also swiftly developing into a globalized industry that can provide many transportation, land use, environmental, and social benefits.
Technavios analysts forecast the car rental market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 17.94% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the car rental mark et in Europe for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Technavio’s report, Car Rental Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Avis Budget
Enterprise
Europcar
Hertz
Sixt
Other prominent vendors
Alphabet
Arval
Hermes
Irish Car Rental
Maggiore
Market driver
Rising consolidation
Market challenge
Stringent rules for car rental in Europe
Market trend
Electric cars in rental industry
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RENTAL TYPE
Car rental market in Europe by rental type
Car rental market in Europe for airport transport
Car rental market in Europe for local transport
Car rental market in Europe for outstation transport
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Western Europe Market size and forecast
Eastern Europe Market size and forecast
Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
Impact of telematics on car rental industry
Electric cars in rental industry
Subscription models of rental cars
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive scenario
Avis Budget
Enterprise
Europcar
Hertz
Sixt
Other prominent vendors
