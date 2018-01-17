“The Report Car Rental Market in Europe 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Car Rental

Car rental services operate in a network of pick-up/drop-off points and offer a range of vehicles. The vehicles are owned by an organization or firm that rents them to users for short periods of time, based on daily, monthly, or annual plans. Car rental has grown from a basic service provided by popular organizations to a widely recognized component of the urban transport market. It is also swiftly developing into a globalized industry that can provide many transportation, land use, environmental, and social benefits.

Technavios analysts forecast the car rental market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 17.94% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the car rental mark et in Europe for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Technavio’s report, Car Rental Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Avis Budget

Enterprise

Europcar

Hertz

Sixt

Other prominent vendors

Alphabet

Arval

Hermes

Irish Car Rental

Maggiore

Market driver

Rising consolidation

Market challenge

Stringent rules for car rental in Europe

Market trend

Electric cars in rental industry

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RENTAL TYPE

Car rental market in Europe by rental type

Car rental market in Europe for airport transport

Car rental market in Europe for local transport

Car rental market in Europe for outstation transport

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Western Europe Market size and forecast

Eastern Europe Market size and forecast

Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Impact of telematics on car rental industry

Electric cars in rental industry

Subscription models of rental cars

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Avis Budget

Enterprise

Europcar

Hertz

Sixt

Other prominent vendors

