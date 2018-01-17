Global Bioelectronics Market

Bioelectronics is an emerging branch of medical science dealing with combined application of the principles of biology and electrical engineering. This is a crucial field in medicine and has led to the development of vital devices such as the artificial pacemaker and the plethora of medical imaging devices that are available today. Since electricity is a major part of the human body’s operating system, the bioelectronics field holds a lot of promise in the coming years.

The major tools of bioelectronics are neural networks, bioelectromagnetics, robotics, sensors, etc. Notwithstanding the immense contribution bioelectronics is making to the field of medicine even in its early days, its role in healthcare is expected to grow massively in the coming years, affecting such disparate medical specialties as spinal injuries and vision disorders. Extensive R&D into bioelectronics will also help the rising home health care market by enabling on-site diagnosis with ease. Apart from medical and life sciences research, bioelectronics is also used in environmental monitoring, with demand from the latter expected to increase rapidly in the coming years due to growing acknowledgement of the danger of global warming.

Global Bioelectronics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary driver of the global bioelectronics market is, naturally, rising demand from the health care sector. Due to the increasing prevalence of several neural and cardiac diseases, the demand for bioelectronics devices and technology has shot up. Cancer is another increasingly prevalent disease driving the demand for bioelectronics globally. The higher precision offered by bioelectronics products in comparison with the traditional diagnostics tools is one of the major factors propelling the global bioelectronics market.

The rising demand for personalized medicine and home care is also a major driver of the bioelectronics market. Allied to telehealth and telemonitoring technologies, bioelectronics forms a crucial part of the network required to monitor patients in such cases. Sensors developed through bioelectronics research are significantly rising in demand, driving the global bioelectronics market.

The high demand for implantable medical devices, including vital devices such as ear implants, gastric implants, and pacemakers, is another factor boosting the expansion prospects of the global bioelectronics industry. Since many of these implants have vital importance to their users or are necessary for their users to carry out day-to-day activities, the demand for these and other implantable devices is expected to rise in the coming years, driving the global bioelectronics market.

On the other hand, the lack of high-resolution imaging technology in remote areas and the high cost of advanced bioelectronics products are the two major restraints acting on the bioelectronics market. The resolution of medical imaging devices is a highly researched topic in the modern world and is expected to be steadily improved. The high costs of bioelectronics products could also level out with growing demand in the coming years.

Global Bioelectronics Market: Regional Overview

Europe is currently leading the global bioelectronics market, with Asia Pacific and North America following it closely. Europe has been a major hub for bioelectronics and other medical research for several years, and the early adoption and development of bioelectronics products has helped boost the demand for the same. The European market is expected to remain in the lead in the coming years, while North America, and the U.S. in particular, is expected to make rapid progress. Major bioelectronics market players include Bioelectronics Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Medtronics, Roche, Siemens AG, and Beckman Coulters.

