Miami, FL (USA), January 17, 2018 — Gustavo J.Gomez, author of award-winning finance book “Private Money Lending” has just been selected as a recipient of the Clemens Medal for outstanding literary quality and design. Gomez, the author of two award-winning books had this to say about the recent recognition:

“Receiving this prestigious award is a wonderful validation of the research that I put into the writing and editing of Private Money Lending. There are only two non-fiction books that have received this honor since the Clemens Medal was first established, and I am honored to be the author of one of them.”

Private Money Lending is the only university research-based book in the market addressing this important investment topic. In fact, the seriousness and quality of the undertaken research have been validated by the multiple awards the book has garnered to date, which now includes the prestigious Clemens Medal. Gomez has developed a reputation, as an author, to bring books to the market that are deeply researched with actionable information that can be readily used.

Private Money Lending has been very well received, not only by organizations that monitor such volumes, but most importantly, by the readers themselves. This is what Readers’ Favorite reviewer, Romuald Dzemo had to say, in part, about Gomez’s book:

“Private Money Lending is a groundbreaking book that explores a not-so-well known area of investing — private mortgage lending. In this well-researched and masterfully written book, the author unveils secrets and strategies that will help readers maximize on their investments.This is a book for people who want to consistently generate passive streams of income, people who want to understand what it takes to win in a volatile investment market and people who want to minimize the risk in their investments.The book itself is a master class. Private MoneyLending is a priceless gem for those who are interested in transforming their personal finances into streams of passive income.”

This is what reviewer Megan Roth had to say about Gustavo’s book in the Huffington Post “Best Reviewed Books for December 2017.”

“Gustavo J. Gomez, Ph.D. creates a successful, readable, and thorough guide to financial literacy in the post-2008 market, and an enlightening read for soon-to-be retired individuals seeking safer ways to invest. The author does an excellent job of educating the reader from A to Z on many financial topics. However, the central focus of the book is helping the reader gain enough literacy to begin to generate a passive income stream. In fact, Private Money Lending is a layman’s bible for financial literacy.”

“Private Money Lending – Learn How to Consistently Generate a Passive Income Stream” is now available at Halo Publishing, Amazon and Barnes and Noble, in hardcover for $31.95, in paperback for $24.95, and eBook for $ 9.99.

About Gustavo J. Gomez, Ph.D.:

Gustavo has been a successful entrepreneur, educator, healthcare consultant, and businessman for the past thirty-five years. His educational background and business experience have made him exceptionally versatile, achieving numerous successes in both the healthcare and business fields. As a multiple-award-winning author possessing this academic versatility allows Gustavo the ability to research and write about healthcare, entrepreneurial and business-related issues.

About the Clemens Medal Award Program:

This is a book award given by the Association of Independent Authors (AIA) in honor of Samuel Clemens (aka Mark Twain) for a book of outstanding literary quality and design. The prerequisite to enter this award evaluation, the nominated title must have previously won a book award recognized by the AIA Honoring Excellence award program.

About Halo Publishing International:

Halo Publishing International publishes adult fiction and non-fiction, children’s literature, self-help, spiritual, and faith-based books. We continually strive to help authors reach their publishing goals and provide many different services that help them do so. www.HaloPublishing.com.

