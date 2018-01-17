Miami, Florida (webnewswire) January 17, 2018 – Incorporated in 2014, ANZZI™, a world-class market leader in home interior design has been supplying high-quality home hardware and fixtures at affordable rates. They specialize in creating a high-end and luxury kitchen and bathroom faucets, shower systems, and bathtubs that could easily be described as works of art.

Now their products are featured in Lowes.com under four main categories.

When asked about this, “Our products are now being carried in Lowes.com under four main categories. These categories include bathroom & pedestal sinks, bathroom accessories & hardware, bathtubs & Whirlpool tubs, and showers & shower accessories. The products that are featured in Lowes.com are ANZZI Cielo Series freestanding bathtubs, ANZZI Cross Series oval bathtubs, ANZZI Madam Series frameless shower doors, ANZZI Choir Clear tempered glass bathroom sink, ANZZI Polished Towel Warmer and more,” replied the spokesperson of ANZZI™.

When listed in Lowes, it becomes easier to compare prices of different products and choose the wiser option.

ANZZI™ has also added four new products to their already available products listing. The new additions are namely: ANZZI™ fellow series 24 in by 72 in frameless hinged shower door in chrome with handle, ANZZI Cove Series bathtub faucet, ANZZI Elysian Series farmhouse kitchen sink, and ANZZI Manis Series bath fixture design.

“We craft and manufacturer our products in state-of-the-art facilities equipped with the latest tools and technologies the 21st century has to offer. Our highly trained and motivated production line craftsmen handle every product with the care and attention deserved,” added the spokesperson.

ANZZI™ offers a limited lifetime warranty that extends only to the original purchaser, and this warranty is non-transferable, between homes or owners.

“The ANZZI Aegis is one of the more vintage tubs offered by ANZZI for those old-fashioned lovers that appreciate a rich history of the original design of bathtubs. The Aegis is extremely durable; it is probably one of the most durable bathtubs I have ever been in. The high polished chrome added tons of class to my bathtub,” reported one of the happy customers of ANZZI™.

About ANZZI™:

ANZZI™, offer one-of-a-kind high-end and luxury kitchen and bath faucets, shower systems, and bathtubs collections created by some of the most respected designers in the industry. Visit http://www.anzzi.com/ for more information.

Contact Name: Joe Schwartz

Contact Address:

5701 NW 35 Avenue,

Miami, FL,

USA – 33142

Phone Number: (844) 442-6994

###