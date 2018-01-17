The report on Machine to Machine (M2M) Healthcare by Infinium Global Research analyses the Machine to Machine (M2M) Healthcare Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Machine to Machine (M2M) Healthcare Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Machine to Machine (M2M) Healthcare Market.

Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the Global M2M healthcare market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on Global M2M healthcare market identified that Europe dominated the Global M2M healthcare market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the M2M healthcare market worldwide. The report segments the Global M2M healthcare market on the basis of Applications, and Components.

Global M2M healthcare market by Applications

Remote Health Monitoring

Clinical monitoring

Fitness and wellness

Others

Global M2M healthcare market by Components

Connectivity services

Convenience stores

Software platforms and application

M2M modules

Global M2M healthcare market by Regions

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

AirStrip Technologies

BL Healthcare

IBM

PharmaSecure

Microsoft

Apple

Ingenious Med

Cisco Networks

NeuroVigil

QxMD Software

