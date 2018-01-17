Advantage Manufacturing, Ltd provides clients with high-quality custom steel materials designed specifically for the unique needs of their project.

[DRAYTON VALLEY, 12/18/2017] – Advantage Manufacturing, Ltd specializes in everything metal. From welding to fabrication, its experts provide only the highest quality in materials and the best level of service for its clients. With all fabrication activities done in-house in their CWB-certified shop, clients need not worry about the quality of the materials they get.

Available Metal Options

Clients in need of specific materials have to provide details of what they need, and the fabrication experts at Advantage Manufacturing will produce them. The company provides the following metals:

• Aluminum – A very pliable and cheap metal to process, quality aluminum can is used in construction and other manufacturing industries.

• Carbon sheet and plate – More challenging to work with compared to aluminum, it is mostly used in storage tanks, vessels, and the like. It is also a very popular choice because of its versatility.

• Plate steel – This type of metal can be forged into different lengths and thicknesses depending on the client’s requirements or projects.

• Stainless steel – Considered the most popular metal, it can cost more than the others. However, it requires low maintenance and has high resistance to the elements.

About Advantage Manufacturing, Ltd.

Located in Alberta, Canada, Advantage Manufacturing, Ltd is every manufacturing, vehicle, and construction companies’ one-stop shop. Besides being a CWB-certified metal fabrication company, it offers welding and repair services. In operation since 2005, Advantage Manufacturing, Ltd has expanded its main office and shop to cater fully to its client’s’ needs.

For more information, visit https://advantagemanufacturingltd.com.