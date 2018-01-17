“The Report Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances

Consumer electronics and home appliances are products intended for everyday use at homes. The market is mainly driven by an increase in labor costs and product innovation in terms of technology, performance, design, and capability. The rising average dual-household incomes of consumers is the primary factor that drives the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India. With the recovery from the economic crisis of 2012, consumers have started investing heavily in products like smart consumer electronics and home appliances.

Technavios analysts forecast the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Technavio’s report, Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Electrolux

Haier

LG Electronics

Robert Bosch

SAMSUNG

Whirlpool

Other prominent vendors

Arelik

Fagor America

Hitachi

Hoover Candy Group

iRobot

Koninklijke Philips

Midea Group

Miele & Cie.

Panasonic

Sears Brands

SMEG

Sony

TOSHIBA

Vestel

Market driver

Growth in government initiatives for electronic products

Market challenge

Data security issues associated with smart consumer electronics and home appliances

Market trend

Adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

