Market Highlights:

Electronic component are industry products which are used to affect electrons in an electronic system. These electronic components are divided into different types as active components, passive components and electromechanical components. Active components are the components which produce energy in the form of current or voltage whereas the passive components are the components which store energy in the form of current or voltage.

Active electronic components consist of semiconductors, diodes, transistors, vacuum tubes, display technologies, optoelectronic devices and others. Diodes are used to conduct electricity easily in one direction whereas transistors are used to amplify and switch electronic signals in an electronic system. Vacuum tubes consist of photo tubes, X-Ray tubes, cathode ray tube, phototube, magic eye tube and others. The study indicates that X-Ray tubes have contributed for large revenue share among the vacuum tubes in the active electronic component market. Display technologies include Vacuum fluorescent display, LED, LCD, Plasma display and others. The optoelectronic devices consists of Opto-Isolator, Opto-Coupler, Photo-Coupler and others.

In this rapidly progressing environment, the growing demand of high-tech electronic products such as digital cameras, gaming consoles are contributing in the growth of electronic industry resulting to positive growth in the active electronic components market. The active electronic components are used in various industries including semiconductor, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer electronics among others. Developments in computer aided systems; internet of things (IoT), automated technologies are some of the major driving factors of active electronic components market.

Major Key Players

Hitachi AIC Inc. (Japan),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S),

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.),

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

Renesas Electric Corporation (Japan)

Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

The Active Electronic Component Market is growing at 8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 387 billion by the end of forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Active Electronic Components Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America is dominating the active electronic component market. But it has been observed that in coming years Asia- Pacific region would grow significantly in the active electronic component market.

Asia – Pacific countries like China, India and Japan are ahead in the in Active Electronic Components market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, increased requirement of miniaturization, developments of auto electronics, economic development, growing digitization, rapid industrialization and many more. The study predicts that Europe would have a steady growth in active electronic component market.

Market Segmentation

The Active Electronic Component Market has been segmented on the basis of types and end-user. Considering the type segment the display technologies, semiconductors, transistors and diodes would occupy the major active electronic component market. Looking through the end-user segment it’s been observed that consumer electronics and automotive industry would expect a substantial increase in active electronic component sector. Many countries are adopting renewable sources of energy. The renewable sources of energy include use of solar panels, turbines and invertors. These devices consists of active electronic components as photodiodes and phototransistors The healthcare sector has also shown a positive growth in active electronic component market due to increasing demand of technologically developed and efficient medical equipment.

