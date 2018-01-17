Market Scenario:

3D Sensor or three dimensional sensors is a technology which measures depth, distance or range of an object by illuminating light mainly as laser. From the past few years, 3D Sensor Market has seen tremendous growth and it is expected that 3D sensor market will reach in million by the end of forecasted period. Entertainment is one of major application which is driving the market and as entertainment industry is growing, it is expected that market of 3D Sensors will grow accordingly. 3D sensors market will grow with highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Technology : Projected-light sensors, Time-of-flight sensors and Ultrasound.

: Projected-light sensors, Time-of-flight sensors and Ultrasound. Segmentation by Sensor Type : Acoustic Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Image Sensor among others.

: Acoustic Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Image Sensor among others. Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense, Consumer electronics, healthcare, entertainment, Security, Automotive among others.

Industry News:

In June 2016 STMicroelectronics collaborated with Qualcomm on high performance sensors for smart mobile devices which include 3D sensors.

In March 2015, Qualcomm Technologies, In. announced the launch of Next Generation Biometrics Solution with new 3D Fingerprint technology.

Study Objectives of 3D Sensor Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 3D Sensor

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the 3D Sensor market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the 3D Sensor.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of 3D Sensor are- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), PMD Technologies AG (Germany), Occipital, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), LMI Technologies, Inc. (Canada) among others.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global 3D Sensor Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

