This report studies the Energy Storage for Microgrids market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Energy Storage for Microgrids market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Energy Storage for Microgrids market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Energy Storage for Microgrids. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Energy Storage for Microgrids in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Energy Storage for Microgrids market, including

ABB

NGK Group

AEG

Imergy

SolarCity

SAMSUNG SDI

ZEN

NEC

OutBack

Saft

The AES Corporation

EOS

S&C Electric Company

Absolute Renewable Energy (UK) Ltd

Princeton

GE

Ampard

A123 Energy Solutions

Aquion Energy

EnStorage

Moixa

ZBB Energy

Younicos.

On the basis of product, the Energy Storage for Microgrids market is primarily split into

Pumped Storage

CAES

Flywheel Energy Storage

SMES

Battery Energy Storage

Super Capacitor Energy Storage

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Military Base Microgrids

Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Microgrids

Other

Table of Contents

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Overview

2.1 Energy Storage for Microgrids Product Overview

2.2 Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pumped Storage

2.2.2 CAES

2.2.3 Flywheel Energy Storage

2.2.4 SMES

2.2.5 Battery Energy Storage

2.2.6 Super Capacitor Energy Storage

2.3 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.3.2 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.3 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.4 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.4.2 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.3 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.4 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

10 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Forecast

10.1 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

10.1.1 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.1.2 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.2 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Forecast

10.1.1 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.2.2 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Forecast by Regions

10.3.1 North America Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Europe Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.3 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.4 South America Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.5 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.4 Energy Storage for Microgrids Forecast by Type

10.4.1 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

10.4.2 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

10.5 Energy Storage for Microgrids Forecast by Application

10.5.1 Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

10.5.2 United States Energy Storage for Microgrids Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

View the complete table of contents@ http://bit.ly/2m2RK4b

