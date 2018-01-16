16, January 2018: The importance of mobile devices is growing day by day and now, one can use their smart handheld devices for doing all types of document related works. The WPS office for mobile devices allow users the flexibility of viewing, editing and creating office documents using iOS or Android devices from anywhere.

According to the company spokesperson, their Office for iOS and Android is the most advanced office suite in the world that allows people to access documents while on the go. The software is fully compatible with Google Docs and Microsoft Office and also supports several other languages other than English. The iOS version of the office suite is designed for users to work on iPhone, iPad and iPad Touch devices. With this software, one can open all types of office documents and also PDF files.

The free WPS office suite for mobile devices comes with the PDF to Word conversion capabilities and also allows PDF to be converted into presentations and spreadsheets. The software supports multiple view modes for PDF files and one can open and save files in the PDF right on their mobile devices. It allows a fast and hi-fidelity rendering of the PDF on all Android devices. The software allows to sign the PDF with freehand and could also be sent via email. Besides the PDF signature, it also supports the PDF split to split or to merge PDF documents.

The spokesperson reveals that their WPS office suite for the desktop is already popular among business users. The company allows free Office Download which supports the latest writer, presentation and spreadsheets. Moreover, each user of the WPS office software will also get 1GB cloud storage for free. One can download the WPS office program and can install the software onto the device loaded with Windows XP, Windows 10, Windows Vista and other operating systems. To know more about the software and to download it for free, one can visit the website https://www.wps.com/.

About WPS Office Software

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for Windows and Linux-based PCs as well as Android and iOS. WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China’s leading Internet services and Software Company.

For Media Contact:

Person Name: Denise Nelson

Company: WPS Office Software

Phone: (925) 858-5198

Email: dnelson@theventanagroup.com

Website: https://www.wps.com/