Solar Panel industry valued approximately USD 40 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.35% over the forecast period 2017 2025. The significant growth is expected on the account of increasing government initiatives globally along with rapid technological innovations in the field of solar energy generation. However, high cost of manufacturing and implementation is anticipated to restrict the market growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and subsegment of the market are explained below:

Type:

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Thinfilm

Application:

Residential

Commercial

Power Plants

Off Grid

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year — 2015

Base year — 2016

Forecast period — 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are

Acciona Energy,

Wuxi Suntech Power,

Bright Source Energy Inc. Ltd.,

Esolar Inc.,

Gintech Energy Corp.,

Kaneka Group,

Sunpower Corporation,

Canadian Solar Inc.,

Tata Power Solar.

These companies are investing in intelligent solar panel for more energy generation. Acquisitions, effective mergers, agreements and contracts with the governments are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the Solar Panel Market Study

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, mediumsized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

ValueAdded Resellers VARs

Thirdparty knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Please note that owing to the criticality of the Solar Panel market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days postconfirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.1.1. Data Mining

1.1.2. Analysis

1.1.3. Market Estimation

1.1.4. Validation

1.1.5. Publishing

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Solar Panel Market Definition & Scope

2.1. Objective of The Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of The Study

2.4. Years Considered for The Study

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 20152025 USD Billion/Million

Chapter 4. Global Solar Panel Industry Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Solar Panel Market by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Solar Panel Market, Sub Segment Analysis

