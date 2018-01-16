Smart Pills Market
Global Smart Pills Market industry valued approximately USD 809 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.10% over the forecast period 20172025. The rising demands of focus on patient’s ease, minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements like miniaturization of IC include the key aspects that would control the growth of the industry.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and subsegment of the market are explained below:
Application
Capsule Endoscopy
Drug Delivery
Patient Monitoring
Target Area
Esophagus
Stomach
Small Intestine
Large Intestine
Regions
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows
Historical year — 2015
Base year — 2016
Forecast period — 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Medtronic, Proteus Digital Health, Olympus Corp., MediSafe, Given Imaging Inc., Medimetrics S.A. de C.V., BioImages Research Ltd., and CapsoVision. New product launches focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by offering upgraded versions of currently being used devices.
Target Audience of the Smart Pills Market Study
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, mediumsized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
ValueAdded Resellers VARs
Thirdparty knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Please note that owing to the criticality of the Smart Pills Market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days postconfirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology
1.1. Research Process
1.1.1. Data Mining
1.1.2. Analysis
1.1.3. Market Estimation
1.1.4. Validation
1.1.5. Publishing
1.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Smart Pills Market Definition & Scope
2.1. Objective of The Study
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of The Study
2.4. Years Considered for The Study
2.5. Currency Conversion Rates
2.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 20152025 USD Billion/Million
Chapter 4. Global Smart Pills Industry Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Smart Pills Market by Application
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Smart Pills Market, Sub Segment Analysis
