The report on global agricultural drones market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global agricultural drones market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 32.7 over the forecast period of 2015 – 2023. The market is expected to grow from USD 525.6 Million in 2015 to USD 4898.051 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 32.7% between 2015 and 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that global agricultural drones is driven by factors such as applications of technology in agriculture, cost-effectiveness and high efficiency of drones, and, significant drop in manual labour in agriculture. While the restraining factors include Security and Safety Concerns, and Air Traffic Management. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as rising demand for drones from countries in APAC. The U.S. is the largest consumer of agriculture drones in the world market due to preference for mechanized farming among the farmers in the U.S. Agriculture drones are smaller and cheaper drones that have highly efficient and advanced sensors and imaging capabilities. Moreover, the agriculture drones technology is based on internet of things (IoT) which helps improve agriculture yield and reduce crop damage. Agriculture drones are used to take the photographs of the crops to identify the problem areas. The IoT uses sensors to supplement images of the agriculture field from above which in turn helps using the analytics to understand the changes in the crops. Furthermore, usage of digital means has brought significant change to manual farming which was one of the bigger challenges for the large farmers.

The global agriculture drone market is driven by the factors such as increasing applications of technology in agriculture, cost- effectiveness and high efficiency of drones, and significant drop in manual labour in agriculture. However, inefficient security and privacy settings are the prime restraint that is likely to hamper the growth in the market. This, however, is likely to create more opportunities for the existing as well as new players to launch new drones that will get rid of these issues.

Segments Covered

The report on global agricultural drones market covers Segment such as applications.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The report identifies the largest application for which the drones are used. Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for agricultural drones market over the Forecast period from 2015 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of agricultural drones market.Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- growth matrix (IGR- growth matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global agricultural drones market such as, Yamaha Motor Corporation (precision agriculture), DJI, GoPro, BlueSKy, Aeryon Labs, Aeryon Labs, Aero Vironment, AgEgle, Airware, Boening, and China Aerospace.