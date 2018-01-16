According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the connector market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive and transportation, telecom/datacom, computer and peripheral, industrial, and consumer electronics industry. The global connector market is expected to reach an estimated $80.4 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are growing 3C applications (Computers, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), miniaturization of electronic devices, and demand for products with advanced features, convenience, and connectivity.

In this market, PCB (Printed circuit board) connector, rectangular I/O, application specific connector, circular connector, IC (Integrated circuit) sockets, RF (Radio frequency) coax, and fiber optic connector are used for connecting electrical circuits in a wide range of end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that PCB connector will remain the largest product type due to growing automation in various sectors such as automotive, industrial, and military is driving the PCB connectors. Fiber optic connector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to its easy installation, fast connection, low signal loss, and high performance which are highly required in optical communications.

Within the connector market, the automotive and transportation will remain the largest end use industry and witness highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing electronic content in vehicles, increasing need for safety systems, and growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth is supported by growth in automotive production, growing demand in tablets and smartphones, and increasing industrial automation, and growth in demand for home appliances. The awareness regarding increasing air pollution levels has encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles that create tremendous opportunities for connectors in China, Japan, India, and other countries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes Increasing demand for high speed connectors, shift towards compact and thinner connectors, development of high power connectors. TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Hon Hai Precision, and Delphi Connection are among the major manufactures of connectors.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global connector market by product type, by end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Connector Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global connector market by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• PCB (Printed circuit board) Connector

• Rectangular I/O

• Application Specific Connector

• Fiber Optic Connector

• RF (Radio Frequency) Coax

• Circular Connector

• IC (Integrated circuit) Sockets

• Others

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Automotive and Transportation

• Consumer Electronics

• Computer and Peripherals

• Industrial

• Telecom/Datacom

• Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

− US

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− United Kingdom

− France

− Italy

• Asia Pacific

− China

− Japan

− India

− South Korea

• Rest of the World

This 167-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.