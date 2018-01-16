North America Surface Disinfectant Market size was around USD 183.93 million in 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach USD 275.29 million by 2021. It captures 35% of the global market.

Chemical substances which are applied to non-living objects and on floor surfaces for the purpose of destroying microorganisms are called disinfectants. The primary use of disinfectants is to prevent infectious diseases. Surfaces are designated as noncritical items as they contact intact skin. The usage of noncritical items or contact with noncritical surfaces has low risk of causing an infection in humans. Surface should be clean in clinics, hospital and Ambulatory surgical centres since there is greater probability of an infection spreading among patients and staff.

Surface disinfectant place a major role in preventing infection. The main driver of Surface disinfectant is its use. Raising the prevalence rate of infectious disease worldwide fuels the surface disinfectant market. Developed economies and emerging economies play a major role in surface disinfectant market. Mentorship from International organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) and International Federation of Infection Control (IFIC) to prevent infectious diseases also aids in the market growth. Increasing awareness regarding the use of surface disinfectants is also one of the driver for this market.

In spite of that, while using disinfectants precautions are necessary and the disinfectant in use must be approved by government organization such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Regulatory procedures in these organizations make product launch of new products very difficult.

Market Segmentation

• Type

• Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

• Chlorhexidine Gluconate

• Phenolic Compounds

• Alcohols

• Aldehydes

• Other Surface Disinfectants

Formulation

• Liquids

• Wipes

• Sprays

Application

• In-House Applications

• Instrument Disinfection

• Other Applications

End User

• Hospitals

• Clinical Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Other End Users

The surface disinfectants market is segmented on the basis of type, formulation, application, and end user. If we go by type, the market is segmented into quaternary ammonium compounds, chlorhexidine gluconate, phenolic compounds, alcohols, aldehydes, and other surface disinfectants. The quaternary ammonium compounds category is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2016. The growth in this category is majorly because of the widespread availability and greater consumption of surface disinfectants in hospitals. On the basis of formulation, the surface disinfectant market is categorized into liquids, wipes, and sprays. In 2016, the liquids category commanded the largest share of the market. Factors for example, the increasing demand for the disinfection of hospital areas and the wide adaptability of these formulations are projected to drive the growth of this market segment.

On the basis of geography, the North America surface disinfectants market is segmented into US, Canada, and Mexico. The use of Surface Disinfectant is high in North America since it is highly developed region, having good healthcare setup and people very aware about health care.

3M Company (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (U.K.), The Clorox Company (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.). Steris Corporation (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corporation (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), and Ecolab (U.S.) are the top players in this market.

