Killeen, TX/2018: Owning a property encompasses the responsibility of maintaining it from time to time. Maintenance of property is an important aspect of property management. For those who don’t know how to go about the maintenance needs of their property or lack the time and energy to do so, you have Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc. to count on. All you have to do is submit a written request of your maintenance requirements and the process is initiated.

The Killeen, TX based property management company has been serving the community since 1969. In addition to providing affordable maintenance services, the company offers services such as aggressive marketing, tenant screening, rent collection and even financial reporting. Their prime mission is to provide professional property management services and help rental owners earn higher income as well as maintain the standards of their rental units.

How To Avail The Services –

It involves the following steps –

Contact the office and get a tenant portal set up.

Submit a written request of required maintenance work on the tenant portal.

They then assign the work to a local company.

It is ensured that the repair is completed within 48 hours.

You can also follow up by contacting the maintenance department to know current status of work.

Why Choose Them –

Offer clients professional advice in their best interest.

Competent and experienced staff to ensure quality experience for clients.

The repairs are performed only by professional companies who provide excellent services at competitive rates.

Semi-annual inspections are conducted to ensure that the property is being maintained by tenant properly. It is also done to determine the need for any routine maintenance.

For more information on maintenance work order services provided by Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc. you can call at (254) 699-7003 or can log on to http://www.lonestarrealty.net/