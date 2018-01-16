The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in November, 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December, 2017 are expected to be declared on January 17, 2018 around 2.00 P.M. The results and the details of marks of Final Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) will be hosted on the following website:

• icaiexam.icai.org

• caresults.icai.org

• icai.nic.in

The ICAI will issue the All India Merit List for the candidates securing a minimum of 55% and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th Rank in the case of Final Examination. The said merit list will also be available on the above mentioned websites.

Placed below is the data of the students that were admitted in Final Examination held in November, 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December, 2017.

Final Examination

• No. of Students admitted in the Final Exams – 1, 28, 853

• No. of Final Exam Centres across the globe – 346

Common Proficiency Test (CPT)

• No. of Students admitted in the CPT Exams – 63, 035

• No. of CPT Exam Centres across the globe – 327

Arrangements have also been made for the students of Final Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to pre-register their requests only at the websit e icaiexam.icai.org. All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered on icaiexam.icai.org immediately after the declaration of the results. For accessing the result at the above websites, the student shall have to enter his registration no. or PIN no. along with his roll number.

Further, facilities have been made for students desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS. For getting results through the message students should type:

i) For Final Examination result

CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAFNL 000128

ii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result

CACPT(space)XXXXXX(where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CACPT 000171

and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times