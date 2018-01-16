A new insightful study based on neuroendocrine carcinoma titled “Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market: Targeted Therapy Projected to be the Fastest Growing Segment by Treatment Type Through 2027: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” has been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report provide 360 degree view of the global neuroendocrine carcinoma market to its readers analyzing historical trends from 2012 – 2016 and forecasting future prospects from 2017 to 2027.

According to the report, a value of nearly US$ 2.5 Bn is expected to be generated by the global neuroendocrine carcinoma market by the end of 2027 with a robust CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2027. The report begins with executive summary that provides market overview, market analysis and key information related to the market number such as CAGR and market share. The next section provides market introduction that provides basic details related to global neuroendocrine carcinoma market such as market definition, market taxonomy and market overview. The reports also discusses neuroendocrine carcinoma market viewpoint and identifies factors driving and restraining the growth of the market. According to the report, the increasing pace of cancer related research is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global neuroendocrine carcinoma market.

The detailed research report is divided into various segments for in-depth analysis of global neuroendocrine carcinoma market. These segments are disease indication type, treatment type, end user and region. The disease indication type segment is further sub-segmented into gastric neuroendocrine tumors, lung neuroendocrine tumors, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and appendiceal neuroendocrine tumors. The treatment type segments is bifurcated into chemotherapy, antimetabolites, alkylating agents, natural products, targeted therapy, tyrosine kinase inhibitor, mTOR inhibitor and somatostatin analogs. According to the report, the somatostatin analogs is expected to lead the other segments and reach a value nearly US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of forecast period. On the other hand, targeted therapy segment is expected to grow in the coming years with an estimated CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The end user segment is categorized into hospitals, clinics, oncology centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Geographically, the key regions considered for analysis are North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

The research methodology of the global neuroendocrine carcinoma market report offers key insights based on global as well as regional trends that will shape the market during the assessment period.

