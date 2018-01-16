A digital device is a physical unit of equipment that contains a computer or microcontroller. Today, many number of devices are digital including a smartphone, tablet, smartwatch etc. Digital devices are products that use varied technologies to give enhanced digital output for consumer products such as television, home theatre etc.

Global digital devices technologies (https://marketresearch.biz/report/digital-devices-technologies-market/)digital devices technologies are the part of entertainment hence, market is expected to grow at a good rate. Increasing consumer demand for innovative digital devices is a key driver driving growth of the global digital devices technologies market. In addition, technological advances in digital devices is a major factor contributing to growth of the global digital devices technologies market.

However, high cost of digital devices is a key factor restraining growth of the global digital devices technologies market. Additionally, high costs pertaining to R&D of digital devices coupled with increasing number of competitors in the global digital devices technologies market are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global digital devices technologies market.

The global digital devices technologies market has been segmented on the basis of software, hardware, products, and region. On the basis of software & hardware, the global digital devices technologies market is segmented into popular video decoders, and popular connectivity formats. On the basis of products into, TV products, Set-up box products, DVD player products, and other products. On the basis of region into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of revenue, the market in North America held the largest share of the global digital devices technologies market in 2016 and is set to continue its dominance over the forecast period. U.S. held the major market share in North America owing to high internet penetration, and rising awareness about digital technologies in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing region in the global digital devices technologies market. This growth is attributed to the booming service sector, and rising demand for digital devices from emerging economies such as China, and India.

Some key players in the global digital devices technologies market include, Bose Inc., Cisco Systems, Dolby Inc., Hitachi, LG Electronics, Motorola, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, and Sony.