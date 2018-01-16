Latest industry research report on: Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the global Cardiac Assist Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Cardiac Assist Devices in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Cardiac Assist Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Biophan Technologies, Inc.

Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd

Thoratec Corporation

MAQUET GmbH & Co.

Teleflex Incorporated

Heart Ware International

Berlin Heart GmbH

Abiomed Inc.

SynCardia Systems

Bioheart, Inc.

Cardiac Assist, Inc.

MyoCardioCare, Inc

Cleveland Heart, Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

Total Artificial Heart

Ventricular Assist Devices

Circulatory Support Devices

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Table of Contents

Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market Research Report 2017

1 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cardiac Assist Devices

1.2 Cardiac Assist Devices Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

1.2.4 Total Artificial Heart

1.2.5 Ventricular Assist Devices

1.2.6 Circulatory Support Devices

1.3 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cardiac Assist Devices Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

1.4 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Cardiac Assist Devices (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Cardiac Assist Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Cardiac Assist Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

