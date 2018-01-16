Breast pumps are devices which are used by lactating mothers for expression of milk from breast. Breast pumps are used by mothers to stimulate lactation in case they have low milk supply. Breast pumps are also used to get relieve from engorgement (breast pain), feeding preterm infants, and babies not able to suck the milk due to physical reasons. Breast pumps have gained popularity among working women population, since breast pumps provide them ease to balance work life and continue breastfeeding even after returning to work.

Rising working women population has augmented the demand for breast pumps among consumers. Increase in awareness campaigns by public and private sectors regarding benefits of breastfeeding, huge consumer base for breast pumps owing to rising number of births in developing countries and advancement of novel technologies in product development for breast pumps by key players has further driven the market growth of global breast pumps market. However, risk and side effects related to breast pumps and high cost of hospital grade breast pumps are the major restraining factors for the growth of breast pumps market.

Beast Pumps Market to Witness Considerably High Demand for Double Electric Breast Pumps

The breast pumps market is segmented into product, applications and regions. Based on product, the breast pumps market is segmented as single electric breast pumps, double electric breast pumps, and manual breast pumps. The double electric breast pumps segment dominates the global breast pumps market accounting for the market share of 41.2% in 2016 owing to growing technological advancements in breast pumps for innovative product development, rising numbers of single and nuclear families, alliance between public and private sectors in creating awareness for increasing the rate of breastfeeding worldwide.

Based on applications, breast pumps market is segmented into hospital grade and personal use. Personal use breast pumps segment accounts for highest market share for breast pumps with market share of 85.8% in 2016 owing to rising working women population, and advent of cost effective and efficient personal use electric breast pump. Increasing awareness about breastfeeding towards potential health benefits to infants among mothers is also major factor contributing to the growth of personal use breast pumps segment in global breast pumps market.

The global breast pump market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa., which are further segmented into various countries under each region. North America dominated the global breast pumps market in 2016 with a leading share followed by Europe. The factors contributing to growth of market in North America are growing number of single and nuclear families, government initiatives to provide mandatory coverage for breast pumps, rising demand for breastfeeding products, and consistent launch of new products by established key players in North America. Asia Pacific is projected to constitute highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to rise in number of birthrate, increasing investment by both public and private sectors for awareness campaign of breastfeeding in developing countries, and less stringent regulatory approvals for breast pumps products in Asia Pacific regions.

Medela LLC dominated the global breast pumps market in 2016. Major factors attributed to its dominance are diversified product portfolio, geographic expansion with significant marketing activities in emerging economies, and huge investment for innovative product development. The other major players in the breast pumps market are Pigeon Group (Pigeon Corporation), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ameda, Inc., Ardo Medical Ag, Evenflo Feeding, Inc., Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Jahwa Co. Ltd), Spectra Baby USA, Albert Manufacturing USA (Albert Group), Hygeia Health and others.

