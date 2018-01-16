An insightful new report based on automotive microcontrollers titled “Automotive Microcontrollers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2022” has been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report is found to be a good resource for new entrants and existing market players as it analyzes the global automotive microcontrollers market right from its past trends to future prospects.

According to the report, the global automotive microcontrollers market has been projected to generate US$ 1,600 Mn in value by 2022 with a strong CAGR of more than 10%. The comprehensive report begins with executive summary that covers key information related to market numbers. The next section of market overview provides readers with basic information, historical and forecasted market size from 2012 to 2022, market dynamics, supply chain, cost structure, Porter’s analysis, PESTLE analysis and shares product life cycle. In the market dynamics section, the report identifies key factors driving and restraining growth of the global automotive microcontrollers market. According to the report, the increasing electrification of drivetrain is one of the major factors driving the adoption of the automotive microcontrollers in the global market.

The informative report has divided the global automotive microcontrollers market into various segments for in-depth analysis and these segments are material type, vehicle type, application and region. All these segments are further divided into sub-segments to provide readers 360 degree view of global automotive microcontrollers market. The material type segment is sub-segmented into copper alloy, nickel-cobalt ferrous alloy and tinned steel. Among these segments, tinned steel will remain a preferred choice as a production material with expected revenue of US$ 600 Mn by the end of 2022, according to the report.

The next segment vehicle type has been bifurcated into electric vehicle, luxury passenger cars, premium passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, compact passenger cars and mid-sized passenger cars. According to the report, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is expected to lead all the other segments and hold the maximum market share during the assessment period. The application segment is categorized into advanced drive assistance system, parking assist system, brake control system, electric control suspension, airbags, functional safety technology, transmission control technology, start-stop system technology, electronic power steering system and others.

The thorough report also discusses competition landscape in the global automotive microcontrollers market and profiles some of the major companies operating in this sector. Some of these companies are Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics NV., Fujitsu Limited and Toshiba Corporation.

