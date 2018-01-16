Latest industry research report on: Global Automotive Active Safety System Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the global Automotive Active Safety System market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Active Safety System in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Global Automotive Active Safety System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

ZF Friedrichshafen

Autoliv

Takata

Bendix CVS

FLIR Systems

Hella

Hyundai Mobis

Infineon Technologies

Toyoda Gosei

Freescale Semiconductor

Navteq

Valeo

Visteon

CTS

Gentex

Harman

Magna

Omron

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Night Vision System (NVS)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Active Safety System Market Research Report 2017

1 Automotive Active Safety System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Active Safety System

1.2 Automotive Active Safety System Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automotive Active Safety System Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Active Safety System Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

1.2.4 Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

1.2.5 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

1.2.6 Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

1.2.7 Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

1.2.8 Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

1.2.9 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

1.2.10 Night Vision System (NVS)

1.3 Global Automotive Active Safety System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Active Safety System Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Active Safety System Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Active Safety System Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Active Safety System (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Automotive Active Safety System Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Active Safety System Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Automotive Active Safety System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Active Safety System Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Automotive Active Safety System Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Active Safety System Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Automotive Active Safety System Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Automotive Active Safety System Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Active Safety System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Automotive Active Safety System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Active Safety System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Active Safety System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

