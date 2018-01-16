Latest industry research report on: Global Aircraft Communication System Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the global Aircraft Communication System market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Aircraft Communication System for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Aircraft Communication System market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Aircraft Communication System sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Raytheon

Harris

Cobham

General Dynamics

L3 Technologies

Iridium

Viasat

Rohde & Schwarz

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Component

Transponders

Transceivers

Antennas

Transmitters

Receivers

Displays & Processors

Others

By Product Type

Satcom

VHF/UHF/L-Band

HF Communication

Data Link

Others

By Platform

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

