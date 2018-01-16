Global Gas Turbines Market industry valued approximately USD 17.01 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.45% over the forecast period 2017 2025. Major factors driving the growth are the escalating demands for electricity, lowering of carbon dioxide emissions, and rising demand for power plants that are powered by natural gas. Another factor affecting this industry is the shutting of coalbased power plants.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and subsegment of the market are explained below:
Technology:
Open Cycle
Closed Cycle
Rating Capacity:
Less than 40 MW
40120 MW
120300 MW
Above 300 MW
Design Type:
Heavy Duty
Aeroderivative
Application:
Power Generation
Oil & Gas
Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year — 2015
Base year — 2016
Forecast period — 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are
BHEL,
General Electric,
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems,
MAN Diesel & Turbo,
Kawasaki Heavy Industries,
Ansaldo Energia,
Siemens, and
Solar Turbines.
New product launches focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.
Target Audience of the Gas Turbines Market Study
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, mediumsized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
ValueAdded Resellers VARs
Thirdparty knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Please note that owing to the criticality of the Gas Turbines Market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days postconfirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology
1.1. Research Process
1.1.1. Data Mining
1.1.2. Analysis
1.1.3. Market Estimation
1.1.4. Validation
1.1.5. Publishing
1.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Gas Turbines Market Definition & Scope
2.1. Objective of The Study
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of The Study
2.4. Years Considered for The Study
2.5. Currency Conversion Rates
2.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 20152025 USD Billion/Million
Chapter 4. Global Gas Turbines Industry Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Gas Turbines Market by Technology
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Gas Turbines Market, Sub Segment Analysis
