Engine Data Monitor 930 System This article provides you with relevant information to compare EDM 930 and EDM 900 aircraft engine data monitoring systems manufactured by J.P. Instruments. https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/edm-930-primary/

As you will see, while appearing to have similar specs, the EDM 930 is a far more advanced product over the EDM 900.

EDM 900

From $3,695.00 to $4,965.00)

Features:

Aircraft Engine Monitoring

Aircraft Manifold Pressure

Aircraft Engine Percent of Horse Power

Aircraft Engine Exhaust Gas Temp.

Aircraft Engine Cylinder Head Temp.

Aircraft Engine Oil Temperatures

Aircraft Engine Oil Pressure

Aircraft Engine Fuel Pressure

Aircraft Engine Outside Air Temp.

Aircraft Engine Voltage

Aircraft Engine Current amps/load

Aircraft Engine Gallons per Hour GPH

Aircraft Required to wp or destination

Aircraft Engine Fuel used

Aircraft Engine Endurance hours and minutes

Aircraft Engine Miles per Gal

Aircraft Engine Fuel quantity, level

Aircraft Engine Shock Cooling on all Cylinders

Aircraft Engine Gami spread high low fuel flow

Memory stick 2 GB

Aircraft Engine Scanning: every 6 sec.

Graphing software: free

Hardware Included

EDM-900 ALL IN ONE Bright VGA

Pre-Wired Harness for all functions

All EGT/CHT probes

Oil Pressure Transducer

Oil Temperature Sensor

Oat Sensor

RPM Sensor, One required

Manifold Pressure Transducer

100 amp Shunt (2) (for Amps)

Volts pick-up V-1 and V-2

2 GB memory Download/upload stick

FloScan Fuel Flow Transducer w/firesleeve

Demo DVD

3 year warranty

Options:

1. 900-4CP-0 (4 Cyl) for No tank Primary

2. 900-4CP-2 (4 Cyl) for 2 tanks Primary

3. 900-4CP-4 (4 Cyl) for 4 tanks Primary

4. 900-6CP-0 (6 Cyl) for No tank Primary

5. 900-6CP-2 (6 Cyl) for 2 tanks Primary

6. 900-6CP-4 (6 Cyl) 4 tanks Primary

7. 900-7CP-4 (7 Cyl) 4 tanks Primary

8. 900-8CP-4 (8 Cyl) 4 tanks Primary

9. 900-9CP-4 (9 Cyl) 4 tanks Primary

More information here: https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/edm-900-2/

EDM 930

(From $6,280.00 to $10,082.00)

Features:

Aircraft Engine Hands-free, automatic scanning

All programming done from the Front Panel

Lean Find™ finds the first and last cylinder to peak with true

Peak detect eliminates false peaks

Displays both leaned temperature below peak and peak

Battery voltage with alarm

Aircraft Amperes (load or charge/discharge meter)

Aircraft Engine Programmable alarm limits

Normalize view

Exhaust Gas Temperatures (EGTs) to stable 1°F resolution

DIF low to high EGT Probe with alarm

EGTs to stable 1°F resolution

Shock cooling monitored on every cylinder

Shock cooling monitored on every cylinder

User selectable index rate

Aircraft Engine Fast response probes

Non-volatile long-term memory

Records and stores data up to 30 hours

Post-flight data retrieval

Download to Palm™ Computer

Data retrieval software

Aircraft Engine Oil pressure

Aircraft Engine Oil temperature

Outside air temperature

Aircraft Engine Fuel level

Aircraft Engine Fuel Flow

Solid-state rotor fuel flow transducer

Fuel quantity in gallons, kilograms, litters, or pounds

Low fuel quantity alarm

Low fuel time alarm

GPS interface

Instantaneous fuel flow rate

Aircraft Engine Total amount of fuel consumed

Aircraft Engine Total fuel remaining

Time to empty at the current fuel flow rate

Aircraft Engine RPM and manifold pressure

Automatically calculates percent horsepower

History of extreme values during previous flight

Hobbs® timer

Hardware Included

EDM 930 Unit

Optional Accessories:

1. JPI FUEL FLOW HARNESS

2. JPI EDM 4CYL HARNESS

3. JPI EDM 6CYL SINGLE ENGINE HARNESS

4. CO GUARDIAN AERO MODEL 454

Options:

1. JPI EDM-930 (4 Cyl) No Tank System, Primary STC

2. JPI EDM-930 (4 Cyl) 2 Tank System, Primary STC

3. JPI EDM-930 (4 Cyl) 4 Tank System, Primary STC

4. JPI EDM-930 (6 Cyl) No Tank System, Primary STC

5. JPI EDM-930 (6 Cyl) 2 Tank System, Primary STC

6. JPI EDM-930 (6 Cyl) 4 Tank System, Primary STC

7. JPI EDM-930 (7 Cyl) Primary STC

8. JPI EDM-930 (8 Cyl) Primary STC

9. JPI EDM-930 (9 Cyl) Primary STC

More information here: https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/edm-930-primary/