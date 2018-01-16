New Delhi January 2018: Whether you’re celebrating with a lady love or with friends and family, there’s no better day than Valentine’s Day to give to the people you care about. As Valentine is just round the corner, every guy must be thinking to get a unmatched gift for her lady love that is not only special, but also exclusive and really shows the sentiments.

KAIV is proud to announce a stunning collection of gift ideas handpicked for Valentine’s Day. From affordable to romantic, to unusual to gifts that are meant to be felt the collection is awesome. The experts at KAIV have picked fabulous choices that are sure to earn any guy the best boyfriend status.

Beauty Products- Add some love factor with beauty and grooming products. From makeup Brushes, Pedicure manicure kits, Hair care range and more, the thoughtful bath and beauty hampers are a great gift for any girl and definitely more indulgent. This exclusive collection of grooming accessories helps picking up the best one for a special someone

Kanik Gupta, “If you’re feeling especially romantic this year, then we have the perfect gifts. The perfect mix of classy and unmatched present ides at KAIV is especially curated for all the lover kinds, the secret admirers and the passionate lovers. So up your game and pick a gift that will help you breeze through Valentine day.

About KAIV

KAIV took the industry by storm, offering a wide range of products that managed to blend street pinch with glamorous style and panache. A revolution in the air of personal Grooming accessories & appliances brand is offering wide range of world class grooming accessories and appliances from International & Domestic market with High Touch experience through the highest standards of service, coupling simplicity with the most advanced diagnostic expertise and knowledge. This combination will inspire lasting engagement with consumers of different ages and ethnicity.