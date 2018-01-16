This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Electric DC Motor at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based revenue US$ Mn from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Electric DC Motor Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Electric DC Motor during the forecast period.

The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of electric DC motor, a electric DC motor is any of a class of rotary electrical machines that converts direct current electrical energy into mechanical energy. The most common types rely on the forces produced by magnetic fields. Larger Electric DC motors are used in propulsion of electric vehicles, elevator and hoists, or in drives for steel rolling mills. The advent of power electronics has made replacement Electric of DC motors with Electric AC motors possible in many applications.

The report segments the global electric dc motor market on the basis of type, voltage and end-use.

Global Electric DC Motor Market by Type

• Brushless DC Motor

• Brushed DC Motor

Global Electric DC Motor Market by Voltage

• 3 kW – 75 kW

• 750 Watts – 3 kW

• 0 – 750 Watts

• Above 75 kW

Global Electric DC Motor Market by End-Use

• Motor Vehicles

• Aerospace & Transportation

• Household Appliances

• Industrial Machinery

• HVAC Equipment

Companies Profiled in the report

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

• Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

• Ametek, Inc.

• Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

• Asmo Co., Ltd.

• Siemens.

• Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

